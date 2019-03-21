WC sets free Community Health Fair

WILMINGTON — More than three-dozen health and nutrition-related vendors and organizations are expected to be on hand with demonstrations, information and free samples when Wilmington College holds its annual Community Health Fair March 28.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hermann Court, is free of charge and open to the public.

Featured will be businesses, organizations and services representing: health care providers, fitness centers, community and College organizations, the nutritional supplement industry, chiropractic services, medical transport, pharmacies, massage therapy, law enforcement and much more.

