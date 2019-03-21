Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 11 and March 15, 2019:

• Justin Turner, 35, of Columbus, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Turner must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation and ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Shanna Oliver, 47, of Xenia, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Oliver must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must not commit any further offenses for two years, must not reside in Clinton County for two years, and pay $645.96 in restitution. An additional theft charge was dismissed.

• Devon Lansing, 26, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, obstructing official business, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail (three days suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $250 court costs. Lansing must pay $51 to the victim, have no contact with them, and write a letter of apology. Any contraband seized will be forfeited for destruction. Additional charges of receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Amanda Brooks, 44, of Wilmington, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Brooks must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with the same.

• Schoen Wright, 29, of Bloomingburg, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Wright must commit no further offenses for two years. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Shelby Bell, 22, of Harveysburg, obstructing official business, sentenced to ten days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Bell must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Cindy Hayslip, 32, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Hayslip must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with them. The offense was amended from a theft charge.

• Tayler Steele, 19, of Waynesville, O.V.I.-.08 breathalyzer, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Steele must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Autumn Golightly, 20, theft, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Golightly must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Amie Richard, 34, of Norwood, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Richard must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, and must not commit any further offenses for two years. An improper passing charge was dismissed.

• Kassie Brigner, 23, of Greenfield, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. Brigner must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $6.46 in restitution.

• Amanda Asher, 32, of Cincinnati, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. If the program at pathways is completed successfully, the court will suspend fine and costs.

• William Hughes, 50, of Sidney, drug possession, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered to be forfeited to the state for destruction.

• Matthew Lane, 32, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Richard Combs, 46, of Highland, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Scott Montgomery, 46, of Greenfield, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

• Eddie Sisney, 48, of Jamestown, driving under suspension-financial, driving 74 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $300, assessed $125 court costs.

• Eris Eady, 34, of Stow, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• David Ewing, 53, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Matthew Nydick, 26, of West Chester, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

• Wesley Baker, 34, of Pleasant Plain, drug paraphernalia, assessed $125 court costs.

• Michael Stewart, 26, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A second drug paraphernalia charge and a marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Joel Nsengiyera, 28, of Glendale, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Nsengiyera.

• Michael Spears, 27, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Spears.

• Carena Carver, 25, of Washington Court House, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Carver.

• Rita Grizzle, 65, of Wilmington, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Grizzle.

• Brandon Lucas, 27, of Lebanon, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Lucas.

• Mark Laughlin, 50, of Bergholz, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Laughlin.

