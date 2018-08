WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 2008 will reunite at Brausch Brewery, 1030 S. South St., Wilmington, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Attendees will be responsible for their own drink purchases at the cash bar. Attendees may bring their own food if they wish, including carry-in or delivery. A food truck option is being looked at and other snacks may be provided.

No ticket purchase is necessary.

