Kairos Coffee cuts ribbon

The News Journal staff congratulates Kairos Coffee, which recently celebrated its grand opening at 1593 Rombach Ave. with a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Along with its indoor ambience with custom-made tables, window bar seating, a fireplace and plenty of room to meet, it features a drive-thru and is open seven days a week.
