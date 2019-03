WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate the grand opening of The Print Shop on Tuesday, April 2 from 10-11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting at 10:15 a.m.

Enjoy coffee and donuts, meet the staff, pick up a goodie bag, and learn about the services they offer to customers large and small.

The Print Shop is at 61 E.Main St., Suite 3. This newest location joins their Washington Court House and Hillsboro facilities.