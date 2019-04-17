CMH welcomes ENT Dr. DeVore

WILMINGTON — Join CMH and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an open house welcoming Richard DeVore, M.D. — a specialist in Otolargyngology (Ear, Nose, and Throat/ENT) — to the medical staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

There will be light refreshments available throughout, and a ribbon-cutting with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend at the CMH Professional Office Building, Suite 300, 610 W. Main St.

Dr. DeVore comes to CMH with over three decades of experience as an ENT, practicing most recently at Sky Lakes Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

“Dr. DeVore has exactly the experience that our patients need and deserve, and we’re excited he’s chosen CMH,” said CMH CEO Lance Beus. “We’re excited to welcome him to our team and know that he will be a strong advocate for our patients as we continue to grow access to higher levels of specialty care right here in Wilmington.”

Dr. DeVore received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and he completed his residency in Otolaryngology at the Cleveland Clinic.

He is board certified by, and is a member of, the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery.

Prior to practicing in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Dr. DeVore spent over 20 years in private practice in Cincinnati, where he was Director of the Department of Otolaryngology at Bethesda Hospital and a volunteer faculty member at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and the Bethesda Hospital Family Practice Residency.

Dr. DeVore is now seeing new patients at his practice in the CMH Professional Office Building, Suite 300. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-283-9800.

