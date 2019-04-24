CMH, chamber welcome Dr. McClure

The News Journal advertising staff congratulates Dr. Robert McClure, who was recently welcomed to the staff of Clinton Memorial Hospital by the CMH Regional Health System and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting and open house. “It was time to come home,” McClure said, referencing his origins on the west side of Cincinnati. CMH CEO Lance Beus added, “He knows the people of southwest Ohio well and we know he will be a great advocate for the patients at the Cancer Center.” Dr. McClure, who has over 20 years of experience in radiation oncology, is now seeing new patients at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center in Wilmington. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-283-2273.

