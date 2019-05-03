CMH welcomes ENT doctor, audiologist

The News Journal Advertising staff congratulates Dr. Richard DeVore and Audiologist Sara Williams, who celebrated the opening of their new practice in the Clinton Memorial Hospital professional building on Thursday, April 25. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce was on hand to join the celebration. “We love that CMH is such a vital part of our community, and are thrilled to see this expansion,” added Dessie Rogers, Chamber Executive Director. Williams and DeVore will provide diagnostic hearing evaluations for patients who are preschool aged and older. They are now seeing new patients in the CMH Professional Office Building, Suite 300. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-283-9800.

