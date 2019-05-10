Port Authority helps economy take off

Editor’s Note: The News Journal is presenting daily stories on local entities that play vital roles in economic development during National Economic Development Week (May 6-11). Today’s story is from the Clinton County Port Authority.

The Clinton County Port Authority (CCPA) is proud of our partnerships – locally, regionally, and beyond – to advance economic development opportunities throughout our community. Partnerships focused on telling our story to our local businesses and prospective businesses considering new locations. Partnerships to create job opportunities for our friends and neighbors.

We work, together, to enhance local programs and partnerships to make our community even more special and supportive.

A statutory unit of government, the primary mission of the Port Authority is to advance economic development. There are numerous tools available to port authorities in Ohio that are unavailable to other units of government; we leverage those tools – such as conduit financing for development projects, coordinating tax incentives, and facilitating state and local incentives – for the benefit of existing businesses and those who may invest in our community in the future.

Another charge port authorities have is transportation-related development initiatives. The CCPA fulfills that mission through the ownership of the Wilmington Air Park.

Since 2010, our mission has been to work with the local community and the Air Park’s core businesses to grow the number of businesses that call this location “home,” and to help create an environment that facilitates the opportunities for new jobs with employers located at the Air Park.

We are pleased, and proud, of the growth our community is experiencing, and the role of our local team has played in facilitating some of these developments.

The success our community is experiencing at the Wilmington Air Park is a primary example. This economic development asset is now the location of 13 separate employers and will soon be home to over 2,000 employees.

Nearly 100% of the Air Park’s 2.75 million square feet of space is now leased to companies in industries ranging from aerospace, air cargo, aircraft maintenance & repair, technical training, to tech-enabled manufacturing, fabrication, and back office operations.

This diversity of employment adds both value and security to our community’s economic base.

The CCPA’s mission extends “beyond the fence,” as well.

This included securing, along with the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, $200,000 in Brownfield Grant funding from the US EPA.

These funds were leveraged to secure environmental assessments of approximately 8 diverse sites throughout Clinton County. This effort was undertaken to facilitate the potential redevelopment of these sites and reduce risks for the property owners.

We also work with both existing and prospective businesses searching for locations for expansion or investment, including providing site selection services and facilitating technical and permit services for expanding businesses.

Additionally, the Clinton County Port Authority works to create business opportunities for our existing business community.

This takes a variety of roles, but one is quite direct. Over the past 3 years, the CCPA has purchased more than $8 million in goods and services from Clinton County businesses. We also provide financial and in-kind support for a number of community initiatives and non-profit organizations, working to make our community stronger.

The Clinton County Port Authority is proud to pursue our mission of facilitating opportunities for economic growth.

We are committed to working in collaboration with our local and regional economic development partners, our area businesses, and elected and appointed leaders from throughout the area, to help make a great community even greater.

The Clinton County Port Authority is working to not only enhance the Wilmington Air Park, but to enhance local programs and partnerships to improve our community. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Port-1.jpg The Clinton County Port Authority is working to not only enhance the Wilmington Air Park, but to enhance local programs and partnerships to improve our community. Courtesy photo