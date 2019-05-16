Dr. Howard joins Chiropractic, Wellness Center

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Chiropractic & Wellness Center welcomes Dr. Mitchell Howard to the practice.

Dr. Howard received his Bachelor’s Degree in Athletic Training (A.T.C.) from Wilmington College and both a Bachelor’s of Life Science and Doctorate in Chiropractic (D.C) from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis. He resides in his hometown of Germantown with his wife and three children.

Dr. Howard has had a passion for holistic healing and therapy from a very young age, and is excited to bring his devotion for chiropractic care to the city of Wilmington.

His main focus for all patients is to find pain relief in a natural manner, while also working to restore mobility and flexibility in any joints that may be suffering from inflammation or strain, as well as to improve everyday function.

Dr. Howard is currently taking new patients, and can be reached for appointments at 937-382-1095. Learn more about the practice at https://wilmingtonchironow.com .

Dr. Mitchell Howard, a graduate of Wilmington College, has joined the Wilmington Chiropractic & Wellness Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_wilm-wellness.jpg Dr. Mitchell Howard, a graduate of Wilmington College, has joined the Wilmington Chiropractic & Wellness Center. Courtesy photo