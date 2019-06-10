Edward Jones office grand opening set

WILMINGTON — Jerry R. Bailey of the financial services firm, Edward Jones, invites the public to join him at a grand opening celebration at his new office 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at 30 N. South St.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Beverages and light refreshments will be served.

“I am excited to be opening a fourth Edward Jones office in Wilmington,” Bailey said. “I know the people of this community have come to rely upon our firm to provide them with sound investment advice that is geared toward individual investors. I will strive to continue our tradition of excellence here.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services and every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 17,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

For more information, visit edwardjones.com.

The new Edward Jones office will hold its grand opening Thursday at 30 N. South St., Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_edjones.jpg The new Edward Jones office will hold its grand opening Thursday at 30 N. South St., Wilmington. Courtesy photo