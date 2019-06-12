Open house for Cross Creek Haven Condos

MARTINSVILLE — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce an open house and ribbon-cutting for Cross Creek Haven Condominiums 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 20.
The ribbon-cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. with refreshments and a door prize drawing available during the entire open house.
Located at 5891 Farmers Road in Martinsville, the newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condos offer luxury living where you can still see the stars and hear the frogs and crickets.
“We’re excited to offer condo living – where your grass is mowed, your snow is removed, and you’re close to shopping and employment opportunities – in a rural setting,” said Cindy Schaublin, a partner at Home Experts Realty with her husband Ken Schaublin.
The development has two different floor plans, both of which offer new stainless-steel appliances and flooring, large laundry rooms, one-car attached garages, and more.
“These condos are a rare opportunity for Clinton County,” noted Dessie Rogers, Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, “and we’re thrilled to have Cross Creek Haven Condominiums and Home Experts Realty in our community.”