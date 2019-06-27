Gordmans debuts in Wilmington

The News Journal Advertising staff congratulates Gordmans, which opened Thursday morning. Representatives from the City of Wilmington and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the event. “The neat thing is that I know all of the staff here from shopping at Peebles,” noted Mark McKay, Wilmington City Council President. “It’s great to have the store reconfiguring in our town.” Marian Miller, City Administrator, said, “On behalf of the mayor, thank you for staying committed to the community. We view this store as an anchor to the entire strip, and we’re glad that they had the insight to keep the store here. Any company that is committed to infill development and community has the full support of this administration.” The store is located at 1384 Rombach Ave. in the old Peebles store.

