HFC Safety Council: Education, networking opportunities for businesses, organizations

Promoting safe work environments is of key importance to the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. That’s why we’re proud to lead the Highland-Fayette-Clinton (HFC) Safety Council.

There are over 80 safety councils, sponsored by the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation (BWC) Division of Safety & Hygiene, throughout the state of Ohio. Though diverse in their size and geographical location, each Ohio safety council shares the same goal – to increase safety awareness.

Combining local business and community efforts, safety councils provide their local communities with quality programs addressing occupational safety and health, workers’ compensation, and risk management education and information. They inform participants about new techniques, products and services, and provide a thorough knowledge of these services (www.ohiobwc.com).

The HFC Safety Council meets monthly, bringing together between 60-80 representatives from businesses and organizations across the tri-county region.

Each meeting focuses on a specific safety topic presented by an expert speaker, with recent topics including “Hazard Mapping,” “Safety for the Non-Safety Professional,” and a Health and Wellness Fair.

In addition to its educational purpose, the HFC Safety Council provides an excellent opportunity for businesses across the region to network and share safety successes, struggles, and strategies. Members of the Safety Council are kept up-to-date with information and regulations from organizations such as the BWC and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration).

Becoming a member in the HFC Safety Council not only provides an educational and networking opportunity for your business or organization, but it also offers an incentive from the BWC to save up to 4% off of worker’s compensation premiums.

Employers who are enrolled in a group-experience or group-retrospective rating program can earn a 2-percent performance rebate for their involvement with a safety council.

Employers not in a group rating program that meet all program eligibility requirements also can earn a 2-percent participation rebate for meeting all of the rebate eligibility requirements as well as a 2-percent performance bonus for reducing either frequency or severity by 10 percent or with maintenance at zero.

In order to be eligible for this rebate, representatives from each business or organization must attend at least 10 meetings or events between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020 (up to two of the events may be external trainings or BWC events). Additionally, CEOs must attend any one safety council sponsored function or meeting, and participants must submit semiannual reports for the 2019 calendar year.

The rebate offer excludes self-insuring employers and state agencies. However, the safety council is open to all companies, corporations, groups and employers in Ohio, and we encourage everyone to become active safety council members.

To qualify for the fiscal year 2020 rebate, businesses must enroll in the HFC Safety Council by July 31, 2019. To join or for more information, please visit www.hfcsafetycouncil.com or contact Dessie Rogers, info@hfcsafetycouncil.com, 937-382-2737.

Lower your premiums

Looking for lower worker’s compensation premiums? Qualifying chamber members can earn up to a 53% discount on worker’s compensation rates by participating in a group rating program provided by one of our third party providers.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce works closely with two third party administrators, Hunter Consulting Company and CareWorks, to provide our members with competitive premium discounts, professional guidance and program analysis, and quality customer service.

For more information on our worker’s compensation program or to become a chamber member, please contact 937-382-2737 or visit www.wccchamber.com.

The HFC Safety Council meets monthly, bringing together between 60-80 representatives from businesses and organizations across the tri-county region. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_HFC-2019.jpg The HFC Safety Council meets monthly, bringing together between 60-80 representatives from businesses and organizations across the tri-county region. Courtesy photo