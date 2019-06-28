CCRPC planning ahead for county’s future

WILMINGTON — A recently released Clinton County Regional Planning Commission’s (CCRPC) “Progress Report 2019” includes an at-a-glance recap for the years 2015 through 2018 and the commission plans completed then, applications to the commission, and its projects.

The plans listed in the report are eight in number. They include the 2018 Age-Friendly Clinton County Findings Report, the 2017 Green, Marion, and Jefferson Townships Future Land Use Plans, the 2017 Downtown Wilmington Pedestrian Improvement Plan, the 2016-17 Clinton County Parks Master Plan, the 2016-17 Midland Beautification Plan, the 2015 Wilmington Comprehensive Plan, the 2015 Union Township-Wilmington Future Land Use Plan, and the 2015 Wilson, Wayne, Richland Townships Future Land Use Plan.

During the 2015-2018 time period, there were 146 total applications to the CCRPC. The report’s breakdown shows 22 site plan reviews, 95 minor subdivisions, five major subdivisions/replats, 13 variances for access management, six zoning recommendations, and five planned unit developments (PUDs).

There is a page in the report with the heading “2015-2018 At a Glance, Additional Projects”. The projects identified are four Clinton Community Fellows classes comprised of 13 Fellows (36 Fellows total between the 2010 start-up of the program and 2018), Clinton County Economic Network Alliance (with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce), Wilmington Zoning Update, Midland Zoning Update, Lytle Creek Study, Wilmington Residential Tax Abatement Program, the continuation of the Buy Local First campaign (with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce), Community Development Block Grant assistance, and Natureworks grant assistance.

To access the entire report online, please visit the CCRPC website homepage at www.clintoncountyrpc.org and then scroll down to “In the News” and then click on the underlined phrase “2019 Progress Report”. Check it out to see how the CCRPC has brought in more than $4.5 million in grants in the past four years.