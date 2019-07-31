‘Cash Mob’ to support local businesses

WILMINGTON — On Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce invites you to “MOB” Laney Cakes Bakery, Lil’ Traders, Papsy’s Place, and the Clinton County Farmers’ Market for a Chamber Cash Mob.

Cash mobs are a national movement aimed at supporting local businesses. A cash mob is like a flash mob, but instead of singing or dancing, cash mobbers join together and each pledge to support their local economy by making purchases at a selected local business.

Participation is easy — just show up at one or all of the participating downtown Wilmington businesses on Saturday between 10 and 2 to show your support, make a purchase (even a small one makes a big difference), and celebrate your community.

Laney Cakes Bakery specializes in cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and pastries. Located at 151 W. Main St., the bakery will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Lil’ Traders offers new and gently used children’s clothing, shoes, toys, and more at 34 N. South St. They are open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.on Saturdays.

Papsy’s Place is a family-owned shop serving self-serve frozen yogurt with a variety of toppings and homemade sweet treats and soups, located at 115 W. Main St. They will open from noon-9 p.m. the day of the Cash Mob.

The Clinton County Farmers’ Market, open from 8:30 a.m.-noon is held on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets. The market features fresh, local produce, meats, baked goods, and artisan items.

Follow Local First Clinton County on Facebook for more details of the event, or contact the Chamber at 937-382-2737 for questions and information.

