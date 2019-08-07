CMH Knee and Hip Joint Replacement earns certification

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital announced that it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for both Knee and Hip Joint Replacement Certification.

The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

Clinton Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous on-site review in June. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as requirements specific to knee and hip joint replacement. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.

Established in 2002 and awarded for a two-year period, The Joint Commission’s Disease-Specific Care Certification evaluates clinical programs across the continuum of care and addresses three core areas:

• Compliance with consensus-based national standards;

• Effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care; and

• An organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.

“Clinton Memorial Hospital has thoroughly demonstrated a high level of care for patients in need of knee or hip joint replacement,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend CMH for becoming a leader in both knee and hip joint replacement care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for knee and hip joint replacement patients in its community.”

“CMH is pleased to receive Disease-Specific Care Certification from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” added Lance Beus, CMH CEO. “The certification provides us with the framework to create a culture of excellence for those in our community.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_CMH-1.jpg