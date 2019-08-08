First State Bank ribbon-cutting Tuesday

WILMINGTON — First State Bank and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce invite the public to join them for a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for the bank’s newest branch, located at 1584 Rombach Ave.

“We’ve been excited for the growth of First State Bank since their groundbreaking in the fall,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, “and see this as a sign of the economic growth of our whole community.”

The First State Bank team in Wilmington includes: Joshua Martin, Banking Center Manager; Dani Cochran, Lead Customer Service Representative; Eric Dodge, Mortgage Lending Originator; and Scott Holmer, Business Development Officer.

The bank offers customers a full range of products, including traditional, personal, commercial, and agricultural loan and deposit solutions.

First State Bank customers have the option of online and mobile banking using the FSB Mobile App, so that checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

After the Rribbon-cutting at 9 a.m., refreshments from local businesses will be available throughout the morning.

The Rombach Avenue branch is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The new First State Bank facility is located at 1584 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Wilmington-Invitation.jpg The new First State Bank facility is located at 1584 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Courtesy photo