A new Dollar General store is going up on U.S. 22/S.R. 3 west of Wilmington, directly across from the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington. Several construction workers were on-site Thursday afternoon.

A new Dollar General store is going up on U.S. 22/S.R. 3 west of Wilmington, directly across from the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington. Several construction workers were on-site Thursday afternoon. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_dollar_general.jpg A new Dollar General store is going up on U.S. 22/S.R. 3 west of Wilmington, directly across from the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington. Several construction workers were on-site Thursday afternoon. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal