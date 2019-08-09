Pinncacle welcomes Dr. Llanes-Diopita

Clinton Memorial Hospital and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Dr. Sheila Llanes-Diopita to Pinnacle Primary Care. “We’re thrilled to see this evidence of the growth of our community and Clinton Memorial Hospital’s commitment to caring for our residents,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Chamber. Dr. Llanes-Diopita is board certified by, and is a member of, the American Board of Family Medicine, and holds membership in the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Ohio Southwestern Academy of Family Physicians. Prior to joining CMH, Dr. Llanes-Diopita practiced with Mason Family Medicine and Associates and Premier Urgent Care of Wilmington. Pinnacle Primary Care is at 2241 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington, and can be contacted by calling 937-283-9910. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

