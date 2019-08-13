NCB donates to county’s seniors

NCB donated $2,500 to Clinton County Community Action. The money will be used for a variety of services for Clinton County seniors, including home-delivered meals, transportation and supportive services. Pictured are NCB’s Rodney Donley and Jane Newkirk with Clinton County Community Action.
