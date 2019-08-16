First State Bank ready to serve

First State Bank recently held its official grand opening of the new banking center at 1854 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington. Several community members and First State Bank employees attended the celebration. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce assisted with the ribbon-cutting and the American Legion Post 49 led a flag-raising ceremony. First State Bank President and CEO Mike Pell shared a blessing and provided some opening remarks. At the celebration, refreshments and light breakfast fare was served. To learn more about First State Bank, visit www.fsb4me.com.

