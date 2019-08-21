30 Lines named one of America’s fastest-growing companies

COLUMBUS — Inc. Magazine recently revealed that 30 Lines, a Columbus-based digital marketing company with Wilmington ties, ranks among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the country for 2019.

Coming in at No. 1,318 on its Inc. 5000 list, 30 Lines recorded a three-year revenue growth rate of 312 percent.

Kristi Fickert, a native and current resident of Wilmington, serves as the company’s Vice President of Marketing & Sales. Her role directly impacts the continued growth and exposure of 30 Lines.

30 Lines was a sponsor and contributor for the new Castle Park II Playground project — managing the websites and online donations for the project and with multiple volunteers on the ground, assisting with the build week. Fickert served as fundraising chairperson for the project.

The company is a Google certified agency and has hosted free Google Partners marketing events locally in partnership with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

30 Lines has also worked on a variety of in-depth marketing and branding projects for several Clinton County and Wilmington-area businesses.

“Applying innovative marketing technologies and executing well-thought-out campaigns certainly drives our organization’s growth,” Fickert said. “However, more importantly, our incredible success is a direct result of the thoughtful relationships our team crafts with every client and industry we serve. Their passion for quality consistently translates into a positive financial impact on our agency.”

Fickert is a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School and Ohio University, and a 2018 graduate of Leadership Clinton. She also serves on Wilmington City Council.

Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other recognizable brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Kristi-Fickert-Head-Shot-2.jpg

Fickert is company’s VP of Marketing & Sales