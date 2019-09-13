Tolliver joins News Journal staff

Mikka Tolliver recently joined the News Journal staff as a Sales & Marketing Representative.

Mikka (pronounced MY-kuh) was born in Dayton, grew up in Hillsboro and graduated from Whiteoak High School. She attended Southern State Community College and Strayer University.

“I grew up in the surrounding area so I feel very comfortable going out and meeting new people,” she said.

In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family; she’s a wife and mother to two children, Aubree, 15, and Taylor, 13.