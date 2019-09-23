Frightening Twisted Trail is looming

Are you ready to find out what’s in the woods? The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and Golden Arm Productions invite you to find out at the Twisted Trails Haunt at 5719 West State Route 73, Wilmington. Join them Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. for a chilling ribbon-cutting deep in the thicket for an amazing and ominous adventure.

For this grand opening event only, the first 300 people at the box office who use the code “SCAREWILMINGTON” get free admission.

Join the Collector as he tries to retrieve a hideous array of witches, vampires, werewolves and other horrifying creatures that have escaped his clutches. Wind your way through a dark and twisted labyrinth of trees filled with lights, sounds, ghoulish characters and terrifying surprises.

“We’re always excited when our members take on unique business opportunities, especially when they are a draw for visitors to our community from the surrounding region,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s rare to want to be scared by a local business, but we’re really looking forward to Friday night!”

Twisted Trails Haunted Attraction is open Friday and Saturday evenings from Sept. 27 to Oct. 26. Ticket sales begin at 7 p.m. and run through midnight (all ticketed guests in the queue line at midnight will continue through the attraction). Tickets can also be purchased online at www.twistedtrailshaunt.com. General admission is $20, fast pass admission is $30. Group rate pricing is available for groups of 20 or more.

Parental discretion is advised. Twisted Trails is a haunted attraction and is designed to frighten guests. Twisted Trails recommends that children under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult. Carrying a child through the haunt will not be permitted.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/09/web1_Twisted-Trails-Logo.jpg