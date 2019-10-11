Business After Hours set for Oct. 16

WILMINGTON — Network and connect with fellow business professionals while viewing local artworks at a Business After Hours at Southern State Community College’s Art Show on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The art show and After Hours, in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the North Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington.

“We are always thrilled to co-host networking events with our partners, especially when we can also highlight local artists and students. This will be a wonderful event to meet and mingle with fellow businesses and community members,” stated Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Art Show will showcase the talents of both Southern State and local elementary, middle, and high school students. Light refreshments will be served during the event. No RSVP is required; this event is open and free to the public.

