Blan chamber honors HealthQuest’s 25 years

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Chamber of Commerce will be honoring HealthQuest in Blanchester, as they celebrate 25 years. Everyone is invited to attend and congratulate them on this milestone at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at their location at 661 W. Main St. Refreshments will be served.

Co-Founder of HealthQuest, Dr. Robert Prewitt was born and raised in Blanchester. After receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree from Ohio State University, he attended Palmer College of Chiropractic where he met his wife, Dr. Beverly Taylor. Dr. Prewitt graduated Palmer College of Chiropractic with honors in 1994.

Dr. Prewitt believes in the acronym TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) and he is extremely proud of the doctors and staff who have chosen to work with him thus far throughout his career. Dr. Prewitt was awarded “2013 Ohio Chiropractor of the Year” from the Ohio State Chiropractic Association, where he has also served as the chairperson of the OSCA’s membership and insurance committees.

In addition to helping provide excellent drug-free health and wellness care to adults, Dr. Prewitt has experience raising his three sons with natural conservative methods since their birth.

Dr. Prewitt has opened multiple offices in southwestern Ohio. Filling his offices with a TEAM of personally trained professionals, Dr. Prewitt is fulfilling his dream of helping thousands of people each week to “Turn Up Their Power!” in a natural way.

The HealthQuest TEAM performs quarterly service projects, as a group of more than thirty fired-up HealthQuest employees join forces to provide charitable help within our Ohio communities.

Dr. Prewitt feels called to help change his patients’ lives by motivating them to proactively make better lifestyle choices … before they are forced to do so by serious self-inflicted lifestyle diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, to name a few.

Dr. Prewitt https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Dr.-Rob-Prewitt-350×350.jpg Dr. Prewitt