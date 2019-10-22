Shane Streber joins Streber Mortgage

WILMINGTON — Shane Streber has joined Streber Mortgage as its new loan officer in the Wilmington office.

Shane passed his state and national testing in June and is a licensed loan originator in Ohio.

Streber Mortgage also operates offices in Aberdeen, Ohio as well as Red House, W.Va.

Owner Scott Streber is proud and excited to have his son, a recent graduate of East Clinton High School, join the family business.

“Shane has hit the ground running learning the process of originating and closing loans and is eager to help anyone looking to purchase their new home or refinance their existing home,” said Scott.

Shane offers USDA, FHA, VA and Conventional loans and can match the borrower to their best option.

He will be happy to discuss mortgages with anyone in the market at 937-382-1313 or stop by the office at 102 E. Sugartree St. in Wilmington.