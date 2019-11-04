LOCAL BRIEFS

Burge joins IDEMIA

Dr. Mark Burge has joined IDEMIA’s national security solutions business as chief artificial intelligence officer.

The 1987 Wilmington High School graduate, formerly a scientist at Noblis and at Mitre, has led federal, academic and industrial teams in the development of machine-learning platforms intended for computer vision and biometric applications, according to IDEMIA.

IDEMIA CEO and President Scott Swann said Burge will share his expertise in research and development programs, drive efforts to explore AI/ML approaches, and help build the unit’s position in the identity intelligence market.

Nurge previously worked as a visiting professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, program manager at Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity and program director at the National Science Foundation.

Bingo, supper for KAMP Dovetail

SATH is holding its 17th Annual Turkey Bingo — come play bingo and win a turkey or maybe even Thanksgiving Dinner.

Bingo will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Hillsboro Elementary Gymnasium. During the night 25 turkeys will be given away. The evening’s event will end with a game of coverall in which the winner gets a complete Thanksgiving dinner.

The cost will be a donation of 25 cents per card. During each intermission there will be a cake walk.

Prior to bingo, at 5 p.m. there will be a Soup Supper, so come early and enjoy some homemade chicken and noodles, chili, cornbread, hot dogs and lots of delicious desserts.

Come for a fun filled evening and help support some special kids at KAMP Dovetail.

For more information contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657.