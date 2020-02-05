Edward Jones adds financial advisor

WILMINGTON — Edward Jones Financial Advisor Butch Hooper announced that a second financial advisor, Stephanie Blessing, has joined his office in Wilmington.

“I’m very impressed with Stephanie, and I’m sure our clients will be, too,” said Hooper. “Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Stephanie will help provide the high level of service investors in Wilmington have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.”

Blessing said, “I’m looking forward to working with my father and meeting investors in this area. I’ve come to admire his professionalism, and I believe working with him will make me a better financial advisor.”

Stephanie will work alongside Butch for several months, then will continue serving investors throughout the area from her branch office.

The branch office is at 1435 Rombach Ave., Suite 7 in Wilmington; phone 937-655-8835.

Blessing https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Stephanie-Blessing.jpg Blessing Hooper https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/02/web1_Butch-Hooper.jpg Hooper