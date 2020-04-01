Clinton County Board of Realtors raise $4K for homeless shelter

WILMINGTON — At the annual Clinton County Board of Realtors’ pancake breakfast, the funds raised to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter amounted to $4,037.

The local Board of Realtors sponsor, organize and volunteer their time and kitchen skills for the fundraiser, held every year on the last Sunday in February. It’s held at the Wilmington Friends Church in downtown Wilmington.

Those helping to make the event possible include Bob Evans Restaurants, McDonalds, Engine House Pizza, Kroger, Anytime Laundry, Fraternal Order of Eagles, the VFW, Wilmington Church of God, News Journal, Swindler & Sons Florists, Shelton Home Inspection Services, First Financial Bank, Abbott Image Solutions, and Wilmington Savings Bank.

“We are so grateful for each of them and those in the community who attend the pancake breakfast. Thank you for your support!” said Clinton County Homeless Shelter Assistant Director Amber Taylor.