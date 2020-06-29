Murphy Advertising Co. – “Are we on track?”

Murphy Advertising Co. — powered by HALO — offers it services nationwide from home base in Wilmington.

The business features promotional products, decorated apparel and calendars – “Actually, ANYTHING you can think of to put a name, logo or message on,” says owner Jeff Murphy. “If it has not been created, let’s go get a patent and create it!”

The business is supported by HALO Branded Solutions, an $800MM promotional product company in the nation, which gives Murphy Advertising Co. support nationwide with worldwide resources.

“The promotional industry thrives on successes and challenges,” says Murphy. “It is a matter of diversity and taking any challenge to promote or get the right message out to improve and grow any business or non-profit. With over 20 years of experience in this industry, the opportunities are more exciting than ever before! Branded products make our lives easier and more fun than ever.”

This year has been quite a new focus on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products. The focus is making sure all products needing certification and testing are safe according to CDC and FDA regulations. Several factories had expired certifications when the COVID-19 started to be a part of our lives. Many have fulfilled those responsibilities. “Product safety and social compliance are a must or we do not offer that product,” says Murphy.

Murphy has a whole support team at HALO for check marking these safety guidelines with over 3,000 manufacturers and suppliers… following all legalities and shipping guidelines to meet in-hand dates required. We will not take that risk. No two businesses or organizations are the same and their own uniqueness is what drives those successes. No project is too large or too small and we like to have fun!

The challenge may be – Back To Work, Back To School, A Cancelled Event in a Box, Recognition or just selecting the right face mask, hand sanitizer, shields and other PPE products.

Let’s create that conversation of your goals and accomplish what you are set out to do – to grow your business or organization.