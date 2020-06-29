Smith Funeral Homes serving local families for generations

Smith Funeral Homes, in Wilmington and in New Vienna, is a family owned and operated business now gearing up for its fourth generation to serve Clinton County.

While these past few months with the pandemic of Covid-19 has presented challenges to many businesses, Smith Funeral Homes has been caring for families with the same attention to detail as is their standard, a standard that was set in 1948 when L. Eugene Smith opened up his funeral home, L. Eugene Smith and Son Funeral Home in New Vienna, Ohio.

Shane Smith, owner and funeral director, has incorporated all the safety measures necessary to make sure loved ones are comfortable and able to properly mourn their loss surrounded by their normal support system of family and friends.

“The loss of a loved one is hard enough without compounding grief with fear for personal health and safety,” Smith said. Shane and his wife, Niki, also an owner and funeral director, have been utilizing safety practices and proper care to ensure all type of services continue.

“It is important for families to be able to mourn the way they see fit,” said Niki. “We want the public to know all types of services are available to our families.”

With traveling to attend funeral services being unusually difficult, the Smith have “tweaked” some things on the technological aspect of the funeral service.

With live streaming, mourners from all over the country can see and hear the funeral services live or re-watch it later on their website smithandsonfuneralhomes.com. This new streamlined website is much more user-friendly. Clientele can send condolences, order flowers, contribute photos for a tribute video, view and even order copies of the completed tribute video that was shown at the funeral.

“It’s a way for families to participate and contribute to a loved one’s memorialization when they themselves cannot be present. Some of these options were already available; the current situation has just pushed their importance to the fore-front,” said Shane. I think (the pandemic) has raised people’s awareness of what’s available and what all can be done,” said Niki.

Now as things start to reopen and society returns to some sense of “normalcy,” the Smiths continue to comply with safety recommendations, whether its safety guidelines from state and local officials or requests from the next of kin.

“It’s really all about what the family wants,” said Niki. Of course, the best way to ensure your funeral is exactly how you want it is to pre-plan it.

Smith Funeral Homes offers a wide variety pre-arrangement plans which can be customized to suit each individual. A quick appointment is all that is necessary.

“We’re here to serve the community,” said Niki.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home at 327 N. South St., Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_DSC_0107.jpg Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home at 327 N. South St., Wilmington. Shane and Niki Smith, co-owners of the funeral homes. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/06/web1_Smith-Shane-and-Niki.jpg Shane and Niki Smith, co-owners of the funeral homes.