Alkermes awards grants for COVID-19 relief

Alkermes has announced that 10 nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants from the company’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, a special edition of the company’s signature Alkermes Inspiration Grants program, that was established to assist nonprofit organizations in their work to rapidly address pandemic-related needs for people living with addiction, serious mental illness, or cancer.

More than 350 applications were submitted in May 2020 for this highly competitive program.

Collectively, the programs receiving grants reach across Alkermes’ therapeutic focus areas, and seek to serve populations that span ethnic, socio-economic, gender, and age spectrums.

“As stay-at-home orders took effect across the United States, we reached out to understand how efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 were impacting people living with addiction, serious mental illness, or cancer,” said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes.

“We learned that the fear, social isolation, and economic hardship impacting so many have led to even greater challenges for these communities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to help address their unique and complex needs, and will continue to evolve our longstanding efforts to provide meaningful and lasting support for these patient populations,” Pops added.