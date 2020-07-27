Local businesses celebrate grand openings

Carmel Bea Hair Studio celebrated its grand opening July 18 with a ribbon cutting by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and an afternoon of festivities. Carmel Bea is a one-chair hair salon in the historic “Little Giant” building at 123 N. South St., Wilmington. Learn more at carmelbeahairstudio.business.site or on Facebook @hairbyemilypriest.

An excited (and furry) crowd gathered on July 16 for the Country Dayz Pet Resort “Yappy Hour” grand opening and ribbon cutting by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Located at 334 W. Curry Road, Country Dayz Pet Resort specializes in dog grooming for all breeds and providing reliable and affordable pet boarding services. Learn more at their Facebook page @cdayzpetresort or contact 937-366-6014.