Business: Edgington Funeral Home’s Brian James recertified as CFSP

WILMINGTON — Brian R. James, a funeral director with Edgington Funeral Home, recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP) by the Academy of Professional Funeral Services Practice.

He is also a lifetime member of the Academy.

“A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care,” the Academy stated in a news release. “This achievement is especially notable because Brian has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Ohio requires. Brian has committed to a program of lifelong learning to serve you and families in your community with the level of excellence expected of a CFSP.

For more on the Academy visit www.apfsp.org.