Clinton County Board of Realtors heartens Sarkees

Realtor Ray Sarkees, back row fifth from right, was at the Clinton County Board of Realtors annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch fundraiser May 15 despite battling a health issue. Sarkees volunteers every year for the pancake fundraiser held in support of the homeless shelter, and this year members of the Board of Realtors wore Sarkees Strong T-shirts in encouragement. This year the fundraiser was conducted outdoors in a drive-through format on the grounds of the Wilmington Presbyterian Church. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_sarkees.jpg Realtor Ray Sarkees, back row fifth from right, was at the Clinton County Board of Realtors annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch fundraiser May 15 despite battling a health issue. Sarkees volunteers every year for the pancake fundraiser held in support of the homeless shelter, and this year members of the Board of Realtors wore Sarkees Strong T-shirts in encouragement. This year the fundraiser was conducted outdoors in a drive-through format on the grounds of the Wilmington Presbyterian Church. Submitted photo