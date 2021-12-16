First State Bank in Wilmington names manager & staffer

WILMINGTON — The executive team at First State Bank is announcing that Cameron Marsh has joined the First State Bank team as Banking Center Manager in Wilmington, and that Danielle Cochran has been named Customer Service Manager and Loan Officer in Wilmington.

Marsh will be responsible for leading the Wilmington Banking Center team and overall operations. Cochran will help support customer service in the banking center and will focus on residential and commercial loan growth in Clinton County.

Marsh and Cochran will also work closely with Bryan Smith, Mortgage Loan Originator, and Scott Holmer, Business Development, in the Wilmington market.

A graduate of Hillsboro High School, Marsh went on to attend Wilmington College to obtain his Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He currently resides in Wilmington with his wife and three children.

He brings over 16 years of banking management experience to his role. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with family, attending his children’s sporting events, golfing, fishing and watching his favorite sports teams.

Originally from DeGraff, Ohio in Logan County, Cochran graduated from Riverside High School in 2010. She then went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Business with an Agronomy focus from Wilmington College.

She started her career with First State Bank in 2018 as Lead Customer Service Representative in Wilmington, and was promoted to the Fayetteville Banking Center Manager in 2019. In 2021, she was named Customer Service Manager/Loan Officer in Wilmington.

During her free time, “Dani” likes going on runs, taking on house projects, and spending time with her husband and son.

First State Bank has 17 banking center locations across southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. All banking center operations and management are locally controlled. To learn more about First State Bank, please visit www.fsb4me.com .

