Alkermes reports $1.17B in ’21 revenue

Alkermes reported financial results for 2021, including total revenues of $1.17 billion. That compares to $1.04 billion in the prior year.

The net sales of its proprietary products for the year were $627.4 million, compared to $551.8 million in the prior year.

Net sales of Vivitrol were $343.9 million, compared to $310.7 million in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 11 percent.

Net sales of Aristada were $275.4 million, compared to $241.0 million in the prior year, representing an increase of about 14 percent.

Net sales of Lybalvi were $8.2 million, following commercial launch in October 2021.

Total operating expenses for the year were $1.20 billion, compared to $1.15 billion in the prior year.

“In 2021, we made significant progress against our strategic priorities of growing our commercial business, expanding and advancing our development pipeline and driving profitability,” said Alkermes CEO Richard Pops.

“The year was highlighted by the FDA approval and our commercial launch of our oral antipsychotic, Lybalvi, which joined Aristada, our long-acting injectable antipsychotic, in our psychiatry franchise.

“We drove new growth with Vivitrol in the alcohol dependence indication,” Pops said.

Alkermes is a global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology, stated a company news release.

The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts, and a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland.

