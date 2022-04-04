Dr. LaRuffa named to First National Bank of Blanchester board of directors

BLANCHESTER — The First National Bank of Blanchester announced the nomination and appointment of Dr. Catherine LaRuffa as the newest member of the board of directors.

She replaces the retiring S. Allen Dohan, who “faithfully served on the board of directors for 24 years beginning in 1997 and served the Blanchester and surrounding areas in a safe, sound and solid manner.” FNB extends a sincere thanks to Mr. Dohan for his dedicated service.

Dr. LaRuffa was born in Wilmington and attended Blanchester schools through eighth grade. She graduated high school from Brown County Ursuline in St. Martin, then attended the University of Dayton where she majored in Biology and Psychology. She went on to complete her doctorate from the American University School of Medicine and she completed her Family Medicine Internship & Residency at the Community Hospitals of Indianapolis.

She is Board Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

After completing her internship and residency, Dr. LaRuffa joined her father, Dr. Cesare LaRuffa, M.D. in private practice until his retirement. She then started her own private practice in 1997.

Dr. LaRuffa resides in Maineville with her husband and two sons.

“The First National Bank of Blanchester is excited to have added someone with as exceptional qualities as Dr. LaRuffa,” stated President & CEO R. Douglas Naylor. “She has owned and operated a successful medical practice in Blanchester since 1997 and her knowledge and experience will make her contributions to the board invaluable.”

Dr. LaRuffa’s said, “I am truly honored to be asked to sit on the Board of Directors for the First National Bank of Blanchester. As a child growing up a block away from the bank, I have many fond memories of ‘Mr. Fred Penquite’s Bank’, our neighbor and bank president. When my father, Dr. Cesare LaRuffa, opened his practice in 1961, First National Bank gave him his first business loan. FNB also provided me with all the student loans I needed to help pay for my college and medical school education.

“Since my father’s retirement in 1997, I have been the sole proprietor and operator of LaRuffa Family Practice. I am proud to carry on the trusted family tradition of banking with FNB and am now privileged to serve the community as a member of the board of directors.”

Dr. LaRuffa https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_Dr.-LaRuffa-photo-1.jpg Dr. LaRuffa