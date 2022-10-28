McIntosh Real Estate Services sets grand opening, ribbon-cutting

WILMINGTON — Join McIntosh Real Estate Services LLC for a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 4.

The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and includes tours of its new office and light refreshments.

McIntosh Real Estate Services is located at 1600 W. Main St., Wilmington (in the LT Land Development building).

Sheri McIntosh, the McIntosh realtors, and their families are celebrating the opening of Wilmington’s newest real estate brokerage. The company’s mission is to serve the real estate needs of Clinton County and the surrounding communities with an emphasis on expertise, professionalism, personal dedication, and tradition.

The team is currently comprised of Broker/Owner Sheri McIntosh, Realtors Tammy Jones, Mike McCarty and Billy Arehart, and office administrator Kate Barton, all of whom have deep roots in the local community and are excited to continue serving the area’s real estate needs.

Whether you are buying or selling a home, farm, vacant lot, or commercial property or require appraisal services, someone is here to help and will be with you every step of the way.

Learn more at https://www.mcintoshrealestateservices.com/.

