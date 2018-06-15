Coldwell Banker Wilmington office open

WILMINGTON — Coldwell Banker West Shell has launched a new sales office at 38 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington.

Beth Rouse, who currently serves as the Central Regional office manager, will also lead this new branch as managing broker. In her dual role, she will drive the day-to-day business operations of both locations, and spearhead the growth of agent businesses.

“Wilmington and its surrounding areas are seeing promising growth,” said Rouse. “This office will be key in supplying agents with the support and tools necessary to provide an even better real estate experience to their clients.”

The Wilmington office, which will offer the same critical resources of the Central Regional branch, is comprised of agents with varying degrees of experience.

“Our new office location is a key part of our growth strategy in the area,” said Joe King, president of Coldwell Banker West Shell. “We are very pleased to have Beth execute on this strategy as its manager, and we are confident that her undeniable leadership abilities and business savvy will put this office in a prime position to succeed.”

As a part of Coldwell Banker West Shell’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves, the Wilmington office will be heavily involved in local initiatives throughout the year. Agents and staff recently delivered on that commitment by handing out over 500 goodie bags and bottled waters during Wilmington’s popular Wine Walk.

For more information regarding this office, or to get the real estate process started, contact 513-891-8500 and ask for a Wilmington specialist.