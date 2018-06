Community members and local business leaders enjoyed networking at the June 12 Wilmington Savings Bank “Chamber After Hours” at 184 N. South St., Wilmington. Wilmington Savings Bank has been committed to serving and supporting our community for more than a century. Their goal has always been to be a resource for the people of Wilmington and to help them achieve their dreams. For more information visit www.wilmingtonsavings.com.

