Murphy Advertising: ‘Let’s go create it!’

Murphy Advertising Co. offers its services nationwide from its home base in Wilmington.

The company features promotional products, decorated apparel and calendars — “Actually, ANYTHING you can think of to put a name, logo or message on,” says owner Jeff Murphy. “If it has not been created, let’s go get a patent and create it!”

The company is also supported by HALO BRANDED SOLUTIONS, the second-largest promotional product company in the nation, which gives Murphy Advertising support nationwide with worldwide resources.

“The promotional industry thrives on successes and challenges,” says Murphy. “So, it is a matter of diversity and taking any challenge to promote or get the right message out to improve and grow any business or non-profit.

“No doubt, the best aspect for me is the learning curve of how to best use my corporate support by HALO BRANDED SOLUTIONS to grow my business,” he says. “HALO connects me to over 3,000 manufacturers and suppliers but also has the case histories and knowledge of what has worked well for any situation.

“It is amazing how technology is changing the world, and that goes right along with the promotional world. Safety and social compliance is built into each order, which some companies lack and they take risks.

“We don’t take that risk. No two businesses or organizations are the same and their own uniqueness is what drives those successes. No project is too large or too small and we like to have fun!

“I have sold flashlights to a blind man and I have live shrimp living in my office. You may wonder how that relates to promotional products but there is real purpose behind each promotion.

“Create that conversation and accomplish what you are set out to do.”

