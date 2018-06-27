Royal Z Lanes: Good as new, good times, at good rates

Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington is a great place to bring your family and your friends for a nice time at a reasonable rate.

They have made great strides in bringing Royal Z back from the DHL/Airborne downturn by remodeling their center with new carpet and new flooring done by local business Superior Flooring, and new paint outside done by local business Christen Decorating.

Other improvements include new awnings, new paint inside, a complete resurfacing of the lanes, new pro shop, and even a new general manager as of March 10.

Bowling is coming back at a promising rate the past few years, as several highs schools are using the facility, as Royal Z Lanes hosts Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Greeneview high schools’ bowling teams.

“It is nice to see that kids are the reason for our recent success, since they are our future,” they say.

Royal Z Lanes features 18 high-quality newly resurfaced wood alleys with easy Qubica automatic scoring for family, friends, and league bowling. Join a league, have a party, or just bowl for fun.

“We would love to see you; if you haven’t been here in a while, you won’t know the place.”

Royal Z Lanes is located at 2667 E. U.S. 22/3 in Wilmington. Their phone number is 937-382-3891.

Summer hours (April-August) are: Monday noon-9 p.m.; Tuesday closed; Wednesday closed; Thursday noon-9 p.m.; Friday noon-midnight; Saturday noon-midnight; Sunday noon-7 p.m. They are open seven days a week in the winter.

Royal Z Lanes’ owner is James Savakos, with general manager Shane Ison and assistant manager Jackie Balon.