OSU student interning at Port Authority

Ohio State University Student Joins Port Authority for Summer

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority is providing an internship opportunity for a local student this summer.

Ohio State University student and Clinton County resident Nicole Walt has joined the Port Authority for a six-week internship, through mid-August.

“We are delighted to have Nicole with us this summer,” said Executive Director Dan Evers. “She is providing valuable assistance and perspective to us on a number of ongoing projects.”

Walt is currently a rising senior, studying finance at the Max M. Fisher College of Business.

Borrowing a page from the Energize Clinton County Clinton Fellows program, the Port Authority seized the opportunity to engage a local student interested in making a difference in her hometown for the summer.

“Nicole’s background in finance allows us to explore some projects that will help us analyze our processes,” said Evers. “Her work, however, will not be limited to finance-related assignments. We hope to expose Nicole to a variety of aspects of airport and economic development operations.”

Evers identified the ongoing Jobs Ohio Site Authentication program in which the Port Authority is currently participating, as well as web site and branding initiatives as possible additional opportunities.

Walt brings a wealth of work experiences to the Port Authority, including recently serving as a Legislative Page with the Ohio House of Representatives and working as part of a global initiative supporting non-profits.

She has traveled to Spain, Switzerland, Italy and South Africa, among other places for summer work. She chose to augment that work and world experience with an experience in Clinton County this summer.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I have had to experience other parts of the world, and I’m very excited to apply what I have learned through my work for the benefit of my community this summer,” said Walt.

While with the Port Authority, Walt is participating in meetings with regional and local economic development partners, including the Dayton Development Coalition, the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Wilmington, the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission

Nicole Walt https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_intern-2.jpeg Nicole Walt