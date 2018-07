Peoples Bank recently came out to the Rising Star Drama Camp to present a donation of $2,000 to Clinton County Kids & Company. Shown with the camp participants are Nicole Custis and Jason Phipps of Peoples Bank.

Peoples Bank recently came out to the Rising Star Drama Camp to present a donation of $2,000 to Clinton County Kids & Company. Shown with the camp participants are Nicole Custis and Jason Phipps of Peoples Bank.