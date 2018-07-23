Fifth Third eBus coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile — the eBus — will be in Wilmington at the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park off Rombach Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 27. The eBus is open to the community.

The 40-foot bus, retro-fitted as a mobile classroom, is equipped with 14 personal computers and satellite technology. It is staffed by Fifth Third bankers and representatives from non-profit community organizations.

This year’s tour will provide financial education focused on potential homebuyers, small business owners, job seekers and senior citizens. Once onboard, visitors will be able to:

• Request a credit report and review it with a professional

• Receive personalized evaluation of finances

• Receive internet banking and bill payment demonstrations

• Speak with non-profit organizations regarding housing, money management and business advice

• Receive consultation on foreclosure prevention

• Conduct online job searches

“We are committed to improving lives in our community through financial education,” said Francie Henry, Fifth Third Bank regional president in Central Ohio. “The eBus allows us to serve people where they live and work, and provide the knowledge and tools to help take control of their financial futures.”

The eBus focus is on financial education of potential homebuyers, small business owners, job seekers and senior citizens. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_image001.jpg The eBus focus is on financial education of potential homebuyers, small business owners, job seekers and senior citizens. Courtesy photo