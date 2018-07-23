Cotton Junky Quilt Shop marks decade in business

Nancy Stanforth, right, won a Bernette Sew N Go machine that was given away as a prize in connection with the 10th anniversary of the Cotton Junky Quilt Shop. Presenting the prize is Carol Earhart, left, co-owner of the Cotton Junky Quilt Shop.

The Cotton Junky Quilt Shop has its fans, customers and supporters. A group of them assembled on the front steps of the downtown store located at 110 West Main St. to celebrate the business’ 10th anniversary. The first three years the business was located at co-owners Carol and Kevin Earhart’s house on Spring Street. The visibility and volume of business increased when it moved to the current location, a move aided by a rehab grant that the mayor’s office helped the Earharts obtain, Carol Earhart said.