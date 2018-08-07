The Wooded Moose set for grand opening

WILMINGTON — The grand opening of The Wooden Moose is set for Friday, Aug. 10 at 140 E. Sugartree St. (next to Waring Office Supplies).

There will be an open house from 4-6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 4:15 p.m. The grand opening celebration will also continue Saturday, Aug. 11 during regular business hours from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The Wooden Moose is located at

The grand opening on both Friday and Saturday will feature refreshments, 10 percent off Swan Creek Candles, and a drawing for a $100 gift basket (receive one ticket just for walking in on Friday and Saturday, and another if you make a purchase over $10).

About the store

The Wooden Moose was created out of owner Cindy Moorhead’s love for antiques and primitive items.

The new store is full of antiques, primitives, and unique handmade “one of a kind” items, as well as Dixie Belle paints; Warm Glow candles; Green Bubble Gorgeous scrubs, body butter, soaps, and bath bombs; and painted furniture and clothing by The Threaded Needle.

They also carry items handmade by Pluff Mudd Market, Made by Marianne, Made by Renee, Dan Black and Britt Dean.

Cindy started making crafts years ago with her mother and continues to have the passion to create and collect antiques, primitives, and anything farm-related.

She and her husband have set up at craft shows, Christmas Around Wilmington, and at the Peddler’s Mall and The Shoppes at the Old Mill.

“We love what we do and decided to open a store which has always been my dream! We invite everyone to come out and take a look around our store,” said Cindy.

The Wooden Moose is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10:30 a.m,.-5 p.m.; Fridays: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m; closed Sundays and Mondays.

